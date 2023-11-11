Israel: Mossad foils Hezbollah terror plot against Jews in Brazil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

MIAMI – Earlier this week, Israel announced that the Mossad and other intelligence agencies had foiled a terrorist attack against Jews in Brazil.

Israel reported a Hezbollah network was recruiting volunteers to execute attacks on a list of targets that included synagogues.

Brazilian authorities announced the arrest of six suspects and the search for two Brazilian-Lebanese suspects as part of a counterterrorism operation known as “Operação Trapiche,” TV Globo reported on Friday night.

Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino released a statement on Thursday saying the investigation had “nothing to do with international conflicts.”

Also this week, in Lebanon, Hezbollah fighters carried the coffin of Qassim Ibrahim Abu-Taam, who died during fighting along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel.

As of Saturday, Israel had been at war with Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah, for the 36th day. Over 240 hostages vanished during the Hamas surprise attack on Oct. 7.

Assad Ahmad Barakat, a Lebanese accused of supporting Hezbollah, was arrested in 2018, in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, Brazil. In 2011, during a U.S. congressional hearing, former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff warned that Hezbollah made al-Qaeda “look like a minor league team” as it posed the greatest threat to American national security.

From India, on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said far too many Palestinians had been killed during Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack.

This was an extensive network that operated in additional countries.



The Mossad thanks the Brazilian security services for the arrest of a terrorist cell that was operated by Hezbollah in order to carry out an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 8, 2023

