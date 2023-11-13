Miami PD: Issue at school leads to attempted murder charges for 2 teens

MIAMI – Two 19-year-olds are facing attempted murder charges after an issue at school led to a shooting in Miami over the weekend, authorities said.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the 8000 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert as three gunshots were detected in the area.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find multiple victims and .45 caliber casings on the ground.

A sandal that one victim said belonged to one of the suspects was also found at the scene.

According to an arrest report, the victims told police that three people were arguing with them about a previous issue they had in school when Keyvaughn Terrel Ephord and Terrill Belvin began passing a gun with a laser attached to it back and forth to each other.

Police said Ephord then pointed the gun at three of the victims and fired about three times in their direction.

The arrest report does not state whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Ephord, Belvin and a witness were detained a short time later for questioning.

Police said the witness told detectives that she saw Ephord shooting three times toward one of the victims.

According to the arrest report, Belvin claimed to be in a nearby CVS parking lot at the time and said he heard the gunshots, but had no involvement in the shooting.

Police said Ephord invoked his right not to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

Both Ephord and Belvin were arrested on five counts of attempted murder and were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where they are being held without bond.

Further details about the school dispute that led up to the shooting were not released by police, nor was the name of the school the teens attend.