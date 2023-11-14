Broward has less students, may consider selling real estate

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata reported on Tuesday that there has been a reduction in student enrollment and this will affect the district’s budget.

Licata said there are 60,000 seats open, but the district is not considering closing schools, but repurposing them.

“We are going to be facing some challenges,” Licata said.

In 2021-22, the total district enrollment was close to 258,000. This school year, it’s about 252,000.

“As a large land owner, our budget is going to require us to probably maybe sell those lands,” Licata said.

Lori Alhadeff, the school board’s chair, said she also doesn’t want to see the schools closed. Allen Zeman, a school board member, said affordable housing options are on the table.

“We need to think about housing,” Zeman said. “It’s just too expensive for our teachers to live here.”

The announcement comes amid teacher pay negotiations.