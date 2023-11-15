‘Gordo...give me the money’: Man accused of firing shots in Redland robbery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A little more than a year after the alleged crime, Miami-Dade police arrested a 32-year-old man on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after accusing him of firing shots at a victim in a rural robbery.

According to an arrest warrant, in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2022, Aubib Alvarez targeted a man he knew from working construction.

Police said just after 5 a.m., he went to the man’s living quarters in the 15000 block of Southwest 208th Avenue in the unincorporated Redland area and woke the sleeping victim up by firing a gunshot, shattering the man’s bedroom window.

The warrant states the man then heard a familiar voice.

“Gordo,” police said Alvarez yelled at the victim in Spanish, using a term to describe someone who’s heavy-set. “I’m ‘Tintan,’ give me the money.”

Alvarez, coming in at a trim 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, continued to aggressively demand money and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t come outside, police said.

The victim told “Tintan” he had money in his pants pocket, which the suspect then demanded he hand over through the shattered window. The victim complied, the warrant states.

Police said that after taking $360, Alvarez abandoned the pants and then “suddenly” opened fire, prompting the victim to take cover.

The victim escaped to safety as Alvarez continued firing, police said, and “Tintan” eventually took off.

The warrant states Alvarez has ties to Texas and Mexico.

More than a year later, Miami-Dade police would locate Alvarez near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Street and Krome Avenue in Homestead on Monday and take him into custody.

As of Tuesday night, Alvarez was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and armed burglary.