Man accused of stabbing victim urinating behind Miami building

MIAMI – A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he stabbed someone who had gone behind a building in Miami to urinate.

According to Miami police, the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Nov. 3 in the 1500 block of Northwest First Street.

Police said the victim was sitting outside a building with a group of friends when he walked to the rear of the building to urinate.

According to an arrest report, as the victim was urinating, he spotted the suspect, Jordy Orozco, hiding in the alley wearing all black with a hooded jacket over his head.

Police said the victim approached Orozco and asked him “what’s going on?” in Spanish, at which time Orozco pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times.

He then fled the scene, the report stated.

According to police, the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He suffered a total of three stab wounds – one to the right lung and two to the liver.

The victim was intubated for several days, but spoke with detectives on Nov. 6 and identified Orozco in a photo lineup.

Orozco was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge.

A motive for the stabbing remains unclear.