Miami-Dade caretaker accused of abusing elderly woman

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he has repeatedly abused an 83-year-old woman who is bedridden and who he is the caretaker of, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Clark Maltby Lehman, 73, struck the victim with his knee Tuesday as she was laying in bed.

Miami-Dade police said the victim told officers that she is frequently hit by Lehman and is “very afraid of him.”

According to the report, she told officers that she is continuously tortured by Lehman and feels helpless.

Police said Lehman resisted an officer’s commands at the home on Louisiana Road and barricaded the officer inside a room with the victim.

He was eventually arrested on a charge of abusing an elderly adult.