HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer spotted a shark on Interstate 95 Tuesday.

Yes, you read that right.

That viewer sent in video of a driver hauling a massive shark hanging from the tailgate of a pickup truck cruising down the freeway in Hollywood.

It appears the guy doing the hauling was a fisherman transporting his big catch.

The viewer who sent Local 10 the video believes the shark is a nine- or 10-foot-long bull shark.