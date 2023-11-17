Woman accused of shooting man in Miami Beach after asking to see nephew

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 43-year-old woman was arrested Thursday, months after she shot a man in Miami Beach who would not let her see her nephew, authorities said.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Natalie Sharon Singh and the victim, however the victim told police that Singh suffers from mental health issues and has repeatedly come to his home, asking to see her nephew.

According to an arrest report, the shooting occurred on the evening of Sept. 26 in the 300 block of Fairway Drive.

Miami Beach police said the victim called 911 and told the dispatcher Singh had shot him in the chest and was still at the scene, sitting inside her silver Toyota Corolla.

According to the report, officers arrived to find the victim on the ground and Singh sitting in her car.

Singh was ordered out of the car at gunpoint and was placed into handcuffs, the report stated.

Police said Singh told officers she was defending herself and to “look at my car.”

According to the report, she was transported to the police station for questioning and told detectives that she hasn’t seen her nephew in four years and believed he was inside the victim’s home, claiming the victim had kidnapped the child.

Police said she told them that she arrived to the victim’s home with steak dinners as an offering to the victim so he would let her see her nephew, but he told her to leave and became angry.

Singh claimed the victim “went at her vehicle with a car battery and smashed the windshield,” the report stated.

According to the report, she claimed he also broke her passenger-side rearview mirror and dented her hood. As he raised the car battery while standing by the front passenger window, she shot him in the chest, Singh told detectives.

Police said Singh claimed that she didn’t back up her car at any point because she was “in shock.”

According to the report, police did see extensive damage to her car, but the victim claimed to not know how it was damaged.

Detectives retrieved Ring camera footage from the victim’s cellphone which shows the aftermath of the incident, but did not show the altercation beforehand.

While Singh was initially let go after questioning, she was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted second-degree murder and violation of a stalking injunction.

As of Friday afternoon, she was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of an $11,000 bond.