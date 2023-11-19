Miami Beach firefighters return from 2 week deployment to assist Israel first responders

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It was a very emotional and warm welcome home for eight Miami Beach firefighters on Sunday, all of whom risked their own safety in order to support the Israelis who have been called up to fight against Hamas.

Miami Beach fire officials held a very special welcome home ceremony for the group at their fire headquarters.

The eight firefighters traveled to the region on a two-week deployment in which they spent time filling in for some of the Israeli first responders who were called into military service following the October 7th attacks.

Among the eight who went overseas was Miami Beach Fire Captain Adonis Garcia, who is not Jewish and had never been to Israel.

Sunday’s ceremony concluded with the raising of a special Israeli flag, which was given to the group by Israeli first responders.

Unlike in South Florida, Garcia said the group was actually split up across several different cities and regions while in Israel, rather than being based out of the same firehouse.

If given the chance again, Garcia said he would no doubt answer the call.