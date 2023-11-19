Volunteers in Broward deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families of children with special needs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Hundreds of dedicated volunteers were out once again this year to park their cars and pop their trunks.

They came together to help deserving families caring for children with special healthcare needs at the Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Those volunteers from the community and local businesses picked up their Thanksgiving baskets, which included a frozen turkey and all the traditional fixings.

They then personally delivered more than 1,200 of the special meals to CDTC families who live across Broward County.