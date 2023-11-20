Battery charges dropped against ‘White Boy Rick’ after Miami incident

MIAMI – Richard Wershe Jr., better known as “White Boy Rick,” has been cleared after being charged with battery in Miami earlier this year.

Wershe is no stranger to the law or to making headlines.

He was the youngest ever paid informant for the FBI when he was a teenager in Michigan and spent more than 30 years in prison on a non-violent drug offense.

“This thing was blown way out of proportion,” Wershe told Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood. “When I was charged, this thing went worldwide. It wasn’t just on a national basis.”

His story inspired a 2018 movie starring Matthrew McConaughey.

He became an informant for the FBI, then turned convicted drug dealer. He was released after decades in prison in 2020.

He doesn’t shy away from his notoriety, even wearing a “White Boy Rick” hoodie while speaking with Local 10 News.

“Can you talk about that?” Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood asked. “Do people know who you are and do you like that?”

“Listen, it also says ‘Freedom 2020′ on the back,” Wershe said. “We also turn it into a positive light. We do a lot for charity. I give back a lot.”

According to Miami police, he said another woman’s name during sex with a girlfriend.

When she got up to leave, he allegedly grabbed her, snatched away jewelry and struck her.

Wershe and his lawyer say those allegations are untrue.

“Rick should never have been charged,” said attorney Eric Schwartzreich. “He’s been through a lot.”

“I never touched her, not one time,” Wershe said. “It got heated and I threw some shoes off the balcony, but I never hit anybody.”