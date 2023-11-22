Former Miami Beach commission candidate arrested on domestic battery charge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities arrested a former candidate for a Miami Beach City Commission seat on Wednesday.

Jail records show Marcella Novela, 45, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge just before 2:15 p.m.

Novela lost to rival Joe Magazine by a mere 67 votes for the Group VI commission seat in the Nov. 7 election, according to Miami-Dade elections data. She serves as the chair for the city’s Art in Public Places committee.

Details on the arrest weren’t immediately available Wednesday evening.

She was being held on a $1,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.