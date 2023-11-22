Miami car rental company accused of charging customers for damage they didn’t cause

MIAMI – The Florida State Attorney General’s office is looking into complaints that a Miami-based car rental business is forcing people to pay for damages they claim they didn’t do.

Local 10 News Investigative Reporter Jeff Weinsier looked into the claims as well.

“Do you feel like you have been ripped off?” Weinsier asked alleged victim Lexi Tucker.

“Yes, absolutely,” she replied.

That’s because the day after Tucker returned her rental to Rent a Car 4 Less in Miami, she received a picture of a damaged hood and her credit card was hit with a $2000 administrative fee by the company.

“That is what they are calling it,” she said. “And I asked for clarification and they stopped responding.” They didn’t send me a picture of the full car. I can’t even tell if it is the car I drove.”

Tucker claims Rent a Car 4 Less also went after her insurance company for the damage.

“They tried a month later to get $2000 more dollars from my insurance, and I have proof from my insurance corresponding with them and denying their claim because they already charged me,” she said.

The 32-year-old aspiring country music star rented the car to attended a songwriter festival in the Florida Keys.

She was lured to this company by the cheap price on Priceline.

Rent a Car 4 Less operates out of a park-and-fly facility off of Miami International Airport property.

Th business is virtual. You check in and return the vehicle through a kiosk, and drop the keys in a drop box when you’re done.

Tucker explained that there was nobody there when you check in, so nobody is there to look over the car to see if there is any damage. She’s adamant the damage wasn’t hers and said would have seen it.

The car wash staff apparently assesses the cars for damage and reports it to the company.

Tucker was charged $2,642 for the hood issue, according to Rent a Car 4 Less. That’s for the damage and the loss of rental income while it’s being fixed, and another $705 for diminished value, saying the car is worth less when they go to sell it because it’s been damaged.

Tucker said she was told by her credit card company that charges cannot be disputed with Rent a Car 4 Less.

“Multiple people have said the same thing happened to them when you look at reviews,” she said.

The internet is full of negative reviews that all paint a similar picture: people claiming they were hit with surprise charges for damages or fees.

The park-and-fly facility is full of cameras. Tucker requested to see the footage of her driving in to see if you can see the damage they were charging for.

“They won’t send me the security footage, they said its private property,” she said.

The Florida Attorney General’s office said they have received numerous complaints and are reviewing all of them.

Rent a Car 4 Less agreed to an interview with Local 10 News, though owner Ernesto Dube was and has been unavailable for months.

Christian Perea-Avalo, a customer service representative, did speak with Local 10 News.

“We are working hard to improve every part of our service. We try to explain everything to our customer,” he said. “I know we have a lot of things to improve as every company (does).”

Weinsier asked Perea-Avalo about the apparent pattern of people complaining about being charged for damage they did not cause.

“We recommend and we also advise our customers to record video and pictures before leaving the parking lot and after returning the vehicle,” he said, adding that the administrative fee is an estimate of the damages.

“I would say 95% of customers are happy customers,” he added.

Asked if he feels his company offers a fair process to its customers, Perea-Avalo replied, “Yes, because we have all the terms and conditions right before you hit reserve.”

In an interesting development, after Local 10 News questioned Rent a Car 4 Less, Tucker received a phone call.

“It is funny, they have been telling me ‘no’ since May, I wasn’t getting the refund, then a manager called and said, ‘Yeah, we can go and refund that,’” she said. “I was like, after all that.”

She added, “I think they know they are under some heat now.”

Renters beware: Rent a Car 4 Less may be a cheaper ride at first. But in the end, you may hit a brick wall. One you can’t back out of.