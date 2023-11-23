Check your fridge: Publix recalls pie due to allergen

Publix at the Shoppes of Highland in Hialeah

Publix Super Markets has issued a recall for a pie from its bakery, which may contain an undeclared allergen.

According to the Publix webpage, a voluntary recall has been issued for specific batches of private label Egg Custard Pie purchased in Publix stores in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties between Oct. 20, 2023, and Nov. 16, 2023, that may contain an undeclared coconut allergen.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness.”

Customers who have purchased the product in question may return it to their local store for a full refund.

For more information call 1-800-242-1227 or click on this link.