Detectives investigate shooting in Broward

Police officers stand near the doors of a check cashing store and a restaurant on Friday in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Crime scene tape blocked an area around a parking lot for a check cashing store and a Peruvian restaurant on Friday afternoon in Broward County.

Police officers close the parking lot used for a restaurant and a cash checking store on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

Police officers stood near the doors of the check cashing store and the Ceviche Barrio Peruvian Cuisine, at 6303 Powerline Road, in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives were investigating a shooting. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Police officers respond to a shooting on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

