Israel-Hamas war: Video shows women, children board bus with Red Cross sign

On the 49th day of the Israel-Hamas war, a video showed women and children boarding a bus with a sign of the Red Cross, identified as a “neutral intermediary.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross published updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, reporting the hostage exchange was at the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

Qatar negotiated the cease-fire and reported Israel had released 39 out of the agreed 150 prisoners and Hamas had released 24 out of the agreed 50 captives.

The 24 hostages, including 13 from Israel, 10 from Thailand, and one from the Philippines were in Israel, according to the Israeli military.

The Times of Israel reported there were 4 children, 3 mothers, and 6 elderly women freed by Hamas including Doron Katz-Asher and her daughters Aviv, 2, and Raz, 5.

Caretaker Gelienor “Jimmy” Leano Pacheco, 33, was among the Filipinos. Yaffa Adar, 85, and Channah Peri, 79, were among the elderly women.

Aljazeera reported Marah Bakeer, who was 17 when she was accused of stabbing an Israeli border police officer in 2015, was among the freed.

The video of the bus released on Friday was part of the hostage exchange that Qatar helped to broker. Friday was the first day of the four-day cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel estimated Hamas fighters took over 240 hostages on Oct. 7.

First look on a night of anticipatipn: ICRC vehicles carrying elderly and others across Rafah border crossing. Filmed by NPR producer in Gaza, Anas Baba. pic.twitter.com/4Njg33MaBS — Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin) November 24, 2023

Israel releases 39 Palestinian women and children detainees as part of the temporary ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/y3WLw0sp5K pic.twitter.com/WJBycSShlW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 24, 2023

We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages.

We have facilitated this release by transporting them from Gaza to the Rafah border, marking the real-life impact of our role as a neutral intermediary between the parties. — ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) November 24, 2023

