Israel-Hamas war: Video shows women, children board bus with Red Cross sign

Qatar: Hamas releases 13, Israel releases 39

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

On the 49th day of the Israel-Hamas war, a video showed women and children boarding a bus with a sign of the Red Cross, identified as a “neutral intermediary.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross published updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, reporting the hostage exchange was at the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

Qatar negotiated the cease-fire and reported Israel had released 39 out of the agreed 150 prisoners and Hamas had released 24 out of the agreed 50 captives.

The 24 hostages, including 13 from Israel, 10 from Thailand, and one from the Philippines were in Israel, according to the Israeli military.

The Times of Israel reported there were 4 children, 3 mothers, and 6 elderly women freed by Hamas including Doron Katz-Asher and her daughters Aviv, 2, and Raz, 5.

Caretaker Gelienor “Jimmy” Leano Pacheco, 33, was among the Filipinos. Yaffa Adar, 85, and Channah Peri, 79, were among the elderly women.

Aljazeera reported Marah Bakeer, who was 17 when she was accused of stabbing an Israeli border police officer in 2015, was among the freed.

The video of the bus released on Friday was part of the hostage exchange that Qatar helped to broker. Friday was the first day of the four-day cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel estimated Hamas fighters took over 240 hostages on Oct. 7.

More about the truce

REPORT FROM GAZA: Israel confirmed Friday that it released 39 Palestinian prisoners in line with a truce deal that saw 13 Israeli hostages freed by militants in Gaza hours earlier. Read more >

LIVE UPDATES: A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. Twenty-four hostages were freed, including 13 Israeli citizens, 10 Thai citizens, and one Filipino citizen, Qatar said. Read more here >

  • Israel allows 34,300 gallons of fuel a day into Gaza
  • The International Committee of the Red Cross will deliver medical supplies to Gaza
  • Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, asked for “lasting mechanisms to be put in place” to deliver aid to Gaza.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war will continue after the truce.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

