North Miami Beach police investigate reports of gunfire

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police were alerted to a possible shooting in the area of Northeast 167th Street and 20th Avenue.

North Miami Beach police officers asked the public to avoid the area during their ongoing investigation.

There has been no confirmation by police that there are any victims in the possible shooting.

Authorities have not released any details regarding whether they are seeking any suspects or persons of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.