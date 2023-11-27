Broward principal, others reassigned amid investigation into transgender athlete, sources say

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The principal and multiple staff members at a Broward County high school have been reassigned amid an investigation into “allegations of improper student participation in sports,” a district spokesperson said Monday morning.

Various sources with knowledge of the situation tell Local 10 News that the investigation involves a transgender student who plays girls’ volleyball at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek. The student, who was born a male, now identifies as a female.

The spokesperson didn’t provide any specifics about the allegations, but said the principal and staffers were sent to work at “non-school sites” pending the outcome of the investigation.

The district’s website lists James Cecil as the school’s principal. Its campus is located at 5050 Wiles Road.

In 2021, the Florida State Legislature passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which specifies athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex. Gov. Ron DeSantis later signed the bill into law.

“Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation,” Broward County Public Schools spokesperson John Sullivan said. “We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment.”