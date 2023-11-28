69º

Crime trend of golf cart thefts continues in Fort Lauderdale community

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Surveillance video captures crooks stealing a golf cart from outside a Fort Lauderdale home. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Fort Lauderdale continue to sound the alarm regarding a growing crime tend.

The latest incident was caught on surveillance camera as an unusual number of golf carts have been from people’s driveways.

Thieves have been targeting homes in the upscale Lauderdale Harbors and surrounding neighborhoods.

In the video captured last week, two crooks appear to hotwire a golf cart and drive it off in the middle of the night.

Others were taken in broad daylight.

One resident who did not want to be identified said she followed police advice and attaching a tracking device to her carts.

“They found the AirTag and they left that one in the driveway, how nice of them,” she said.

Some homeowners are feeling helpless.

John Calabrese, who lives next to the latest victims, had his golf cart stolen but did recover it, using air tags.

He showed Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa how he’s since reinforced his golf cart with a boot, security cameras and more.

“A hidden kill switch, so that has to be switched on for the cart to be started,” he said.

But it doesn’t take away the bigger concern here.

“Where will this progress to?” he asked. “And sadly and scarily, the next step is home break ins.”

