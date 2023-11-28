Miami PD: Man chokes, beats teenage son for stealing his marijuana

MIAMI – A 37-year-old man from Miami was arrested Monday after police said he choked and beat his son for allegedly stealing his marijuana.

Alvaro Alexander Betanco was arrested on charges of battery by strangulation, child neglect without great bodily harm and child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to his arrest report, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Miami police said the 14-year-old victim told a responding officer that his father confronted him about his missing marijuana and the teen admitted to taking it.

Police said Betanco became angry and grabbed his son by the neck with both hands as the teen was eating dinner at the table, causing the victim to be unable to breathe.

According to the report, Betanco eventually let the boy go, but then began to punch him in the chest and stomach.

He then fled the home, leaving the teen alone with his 11-year-old brother.

The victim then called 911.

Police said Betanco confessed to the accusations made against him.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held at the Metrowest Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.