Walkway roof collapses at Atlantic Technical College in Coconut Creek

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A roof covering a walkway collapsed Tuesday morning at the Atlantic Technical College campus in Coconut Creek. No one was hurt.

Officials said there was construction going on in that portion of the campus, located at 4700 Coconut Creek Parkway, when the roof caved in.

Broward County Public Schools operates the college. The district’s superintendent, Peter Licata, said that an excessive amount of debris and roofing construction material weighed on the roof and led it to collapse.

“There’s a roof construction project going (on) and as they’re unloading, or putting a weight to dispose of, as they’re going through, that roof collapsed in a hallway,” Licata said. “Again, students were not present and no one was injured.”

Cleanup continued into the afternoon.

