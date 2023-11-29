18-year-old woman injured in drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Kendall District are investigating a drive-by shooting that left an 18-year-old woman critically injured.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Harrison Street.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been released, and several other people were sitting outside a home when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired several shots in their direction.

The victim, who was the only person injured, was transported to Jackson South Medical Center by family members. She has since undergone surgery at the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.