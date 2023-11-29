72º

An unlicensed assisted living facility in Miami-Dade had 30 residents, police say

Detectives conduct search warrant at ALF claiming to be ‘independent living facility’

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with a search warrant surrounded a house on Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County. It was functioning as an illegal assisted living facility, police said.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Children and Families entered the house, at 20706 SW 122 Ave.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said there were 30 residents, but only 15 were in the house when they arrived.

“These individuals that are in here, that are employees, are not medically trained. They don’t have the proper certifications necessary,” Zabaleta said.

To explain the lack of certifications and licenses, the people who were running the ALF referred to it as an “independent living facility,” according to Zabaleta.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel had responded to the house before, and there was an ongoing investigation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Joyce Grace Ortega and Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

