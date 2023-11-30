Miami-Dade man accused of possessing child porn featuring young girls

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man from Miami-Dade County was arrested Wednesday after police received multiple cyber tips regarding child pornography.

According to Keith Garcia’s arrest report, Garcia possessed numerous pornographic online photos showing multiple girls under the age of 6, including at least one girl who appeared to be under the age of 3.

Police said some of the photos showed the children nude and some showed them engaged in sex acts.

According to the report, detectives conducted surveillance on Garcia’s home a couple of times before a search warrant for his home was issued Monday and then executed on Wednesday.

Garcia’s arrest report stated that he “provided a full confession” to detectives.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center but has since been released.