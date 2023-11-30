Mother accused of throwing 6-year-old son out of vehicle, striking him with booster seat in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – A mother is facing a child abuse charge after police said she was caught on camera tossing her 6-year-old son out of her car by his hair and then throwing a booster seat at him during a brutal beating in Sunrise on Wednesday.

State prosecutors said 47-year-old Pamela Gaensel claimed that she was disciplining her child, but the attack left the boy with marks on his back from being slapped and multiple bruises to his face, arm and palms.

Authorities said during the attack, Gaensel put the child back into the car before throwing him to the ground a second time, at which time the boy was crying and pleading for his mother to stop.

Sunrise police said their officers were able to confirm the allegations after a nearby home captured the entire incident on surveillance video.

Gaensel is facing one count of child abuse without great bodily harm, according to jail records.

After appearing in Broward bond court Thursday, a judge set her bond at $5,000 which she has already posted.

Gaensel was ordered to have no contact with her son unless she was permitted by the Florida Department of Children and Families, which is now investigating the case.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Sunrise Police Department to request video of the attack.

