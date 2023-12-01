Miami-Dade man accused of choking, hitting woman inside pickup truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he choked and hit a woman who was sitting inside his pickup truck, Miami-Dade police said.

According to his arrest report, another woman called 911 after she witnessed Luis Mendoza attacking the victim in the 28600 block of Southwest 146th Avenue.

Police said an officer arrived at the scene and found Mendoza standing outside the truck near the passenger seat.

The officer ordered Mendoza at gunpoint to step away from the vehicle and he was detained as officers spoke to all witnesses, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, the victim told police that she had just met Mendoza that day and she refused to cooperate with the investigation or provide a written statement.

Police said the woman who called 911 said after hitting the victim, Mendoza got out of the truck and walked to an efficiency in the rear of the home, where he lives.

According to the report, he then returned to the front yard of the home where he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot everyone who was present, which included two women, a man and a child. He also threatened to stab them, police said.

According to the report, Mendoza also claimed to officers that he had met the victim that same day and that he had told her to leave the home after she started yelling at him and “causing a scene.”

Police said a rifle-style paintball gun was found in the backseat of his vehicle along with a pocket knife.

Mendoza was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

As of Friday afternoon, Mendoza remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $3,000 bond.