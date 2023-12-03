Pro-Israel demonstrators outside Miami International Airport protesting Qatar Airways

MIAMI – A group has to protest at Miami International Airport on Sunday, asking the United States to reconsider any relations with Qatar.

Organizers said they’re highlighting the relationship between the Qatari government and terror group Hamas.

The small rally took place in the smoking lot of the Miami International Airport, which faces the entrance to Qatar Airways.

The pro-Israel members demanding the Middle East airline stop flying in the U.S.

They allege Qatar Airways supports and finances Hamas.

“This is the first protest against Qatar at any airport in the world,” said Bob Kunst, Director of Shalom International. “We’re trying to negotiate where Qatar fly’s all over the world.”

The group focusing in on Qatar Airways, arguing the Qatari government, which owns the airline, has been complicit as the Israel-Hamas war ramps up -once again. They say governmental officials have funded Hamas leadership while bolstering Hamas propaganda.

“Qatar is taking the big shots from Hamas,” Kunst said. “We’re trying to get this administration and the airport officials not to allow Qatar to fly here until we get the hostages back.”

Following the temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, bombs are flying again.

During the pause, Hamas freed over 100 hostages, with Israel exchanging more than 200 prisoner Palestinians.

The Palestinian health ministry says more than 15,000 people have been killed, with the IDF estimating at least 1,200 Israelis dead.

Local 10 News reached out to Qatar Airways and had not received a response at the time of this story’s publishing.