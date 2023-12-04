Footlong cookie comes to Subway on National Cookie Day

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Move over footlong subs, Subway is offering up a footlong cookie on National Cookie Day.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway.

Subway will donate to the Subway Cares Foundation for every cookie purchased through Dec. 31.

Customers who purchase a footlong sub on Monday, Dec. 4 at the Subway at 2795 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. will receive a footlong chocolate chip cookie for free.

