Footlong cookie comes to Subway on National Cookie Day

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Subway footlong cookie (Courtesy: Subway)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Move over footlong subs, Subway is offering up a footlong cookie on National Cookie Day.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway.

Subway will donate to the Subway Cares Foundation for every cookie purchased through Dec. 31.

Customers who purchase a footlong sub on Monday, Dec. 4 at the Subway at 2795 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. will receive a footlong chocolate chip cookie for free.

For more information about the promotion, click on this link.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

