Fort Lauderdale man accused of deadly hit-and-run while driving on suspended license

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police arrested a 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man Sunday after they said he was behind the wheel with a suspended license during a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city back in 2022.

According to police, the crash happened just after midnight on May 18, 2022.

Authorities said Bryan Robert was driving a Chevrolet Traverse eastbound in the 400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard when he struck a male pedestrian, who wasn’t identified in a police report, and left the scene.

A witness called 911 and gave officers Robert’s license plate number and authorities later located and questioned him, the report states.

Police said he claimed to be driving on Broward Boulevard, turning north onto Andrews Avenue, something the witness’s statement contradicted.

Robert, arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, was being held in the Broward Main Jail on a $25,000 bond.