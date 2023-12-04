Woman previously arrested on child abuse charge in Broward now accused of killing 2 young sons

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A 27-year-old woman who was previously arrested in Broward County on a child abuse charge is now facing charges in the deaths of her two young sons in Pennsylvania, Local 10 News learned Monday.

Quanesha Shaquella Monio Lindsey, who now lives in Harmony Township, Pennsylvania, was arrested in August 2019 in Sunrise after police said she repeatedly slammed her then 2-year-old son’s head on a metal bed post.

She was arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge.

According to Sunrise police, Lindsey became enraged after she ordered her son, who was outside their apartment with her sister, to come inside and watch TV, but he refused.

Police said she then threw the boy against a metal bed post, causing him to smack his head on it and making him cry uncontrollably.

According to a criminal complaint, Lindsey was arrested again over the weekend by the Harmony Township Police Department after officers responded to her home after receiving a report about a 4-month-old baby who was not breathing.

Officers said they went to the basement of the home and found a young male, later identified as the victim’s uncle, performing CPR on him at the foot of a bed.

Two officers took over CPR and told the uncle to go upstairs, the police report stated.

Police said the baby was wearing a winter jacket, although there was a space heater nearby and the room was extremely warm. The baby was cold to the touch and appeared to already be dead, the report stated.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

According to the report, Lindsey told police that she had put her son to bed at 2 a.m. that morning, and that he had woken up at 5 a.m., but he hadn’t moved or made noise since then.

Lindsey was later taken to the police department for further questioning and admitted to strangling her 4-month-old son to death that morning and said she had also suffocated her 2-year-old son to death about six weeks prior.

It was not stated in the police report whether the son she was accused of abusing in 2019 still lives with her or is in the custody of another guardian.

Lindsey is facing multiple charges, including murder, strangulation and abuse of a corpse.

As of Monday morning, Lindsey was being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond.