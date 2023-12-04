Woman used ‘female emergency’ as ruse to steal Fort Lauderdale man’s $20K Rolex, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman from upstate New York was scheduled to face a Broward County judge Monday after police accused her of stealing a Fort Lauderdale man’s Rolex back in 2022.

According to jail records, police took Leya Myles, 24, of Buffalo, into custody Sunday on multiple grand theft charges. An arrest report states she’s suspected in three other Rolex theft cases.

The report states that the victim met Myles on July 28, 2022, after a night of drinking and he took her back to his apartment in the 700 block of East Broward Boulevard.

Police said he had been wearing the $20,000 watch all night.

After the two got back, Myles told the victim that she was having a “female emergency” and needed him to go to the store to get her items that she needed, police said.

Authorities said when the man got back, both Myles and his watch were gone. He was later able to provide detectives with photos of Myles and her phone number. A search revealed that she was suspected in other Rolex theft cases, the affidavit states.

Myles was being held without bond in the Broward Main Jail as of Monday morning.