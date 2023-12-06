Miami Beach man took victim for ride after promising sweet deal on new Porsche, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to police, a Miami Beach man had an enticing deal to offer a victim: a new Porsche Macan GTS, worth $70,000, for just $57,000.

Authorities said the victim sent Stuart Schikora the $57,000 for the high-end SUV, but never got it. That led Miami-Dade police economic crimes detectives to arrest the 63-year-old on two felony charges Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, Schikora first met the victim in 2019 while working for a Porsche dealership in Los Angeles.

Police said in February 2022, he told the victim he had a Florida dealer’s license and could get the 2022 model for below MSRP using employee discounts.

The victim took the deal and sent Schikora a $1,500 deposit for the German luxury SUV, which was supposed to be delivered on June 1, 2022, police said.

The arrest report states that in May, Schikora asked for four additional payments totaling $10,500, all of which were deposited into his Chase Bank account in Brickell.

Police said in August, Schikora claimed the vehicle had been delivered to PortMiami and requested the final $40,000, which the victim sent.

Between September 2022 and January, police said the victim and Schikora exchanged numerous emails, but Schikora never produced the Porsche or any proof that the vehicle even existed, the report states.

Authorities arrested Schikora at his Ocean Drive condominium at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Police said he declined to speak with officers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $12,500 bond, according to jail records.