Let the games begin: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino launches craps, roulette, sports betting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A big party got underway at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to celebrate its new age of gaming.

Class III gaming officially kicked off on Thursday and it drew quite the crowd.

The casino now has three new offerings: craps, roulette and sports betting.

“There’s no doubt, by adding roulette, it’ll help us penetrate tourism in Central and South America because that is the game they absolutely love and we were not able to market in that particular geographic region so now with roulette we’ll be able to do that,” said Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen. “And as we know, a lot of people come into South Florida and Miami specifically from the Latin culture in Central and South America, so it’s a great addition to our scope.”

Helping to kick off this new chapter were Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Dwayne Wade.

“I’m excited this is bringing a lot of great people to Miami,” Emilio Estefan said.

“Every single time we come back to Miami it feels good to be here,” said Wade.

Winnings from the first game of craps will be donated to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, with the minimum donation being $500,000.

Since 2021, the Seminole Tribe has had the ability to offer the Class III games, but it wouldn’t do so until Thursday.

The dea; will see billions of dollars go to the state while providing exclusive rights to online sports betting for the tribe.