Two children hospitalized after eating THC laced candy from food bank

ROY, Utah – A food bank in Utah is sending out an urgent alert to anyone who may have received a donation that contained Nerds Ropes that were laced with THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

Two children remain hospitalized after eating the candies that was part of a distribution to help families obtain food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Utah Food Bank President and CEO, Ginette Bott, stated, “We are absolutely horrified that this product went out to any of our partner angencies, and can easily see how volunteers would not have known what to look for.” The center gets donations from a number of partners, so they said they are not sure who is responsible. Police are investigating.

The Utah Food Bank of Salt Lake City said that the food donation contained “Medicated Nerds Rope Candy” that was infused with THC, which was given to clients who recently visited the First Baptist Church of Roy.

The packages look exactly like the regular candy, the Food Bank advised, but the label has the word “Medicated” above the Nerds logo, and other package markings consistent with THC content.

The label has a warning label on the front that states: For Medical Use Only: Keep Out of Reach of Children and Animals. Online, the medicated candy sells for $14.99 per package.

An online company in California, which sells the candy, lists the Medicated Nerds Rope as infused with 400mg of THC.