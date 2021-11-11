President Biden salutes veterans on Veterans day, discusses inflation concerns

President Biden salutes veterans and talks about the American economy on his firs Veterans Day as president

WASHINGTON – President Biden saluted our nation’s veterans as he marked his first Veterans Day as Commander in Chief in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Our veterans represent the best of America. You are the spine of America,” said Biden.

It’s a day to honor and reflect on the heroic acts of the nation’s service men and women. President Biden took part in a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It has been 100 years since the historic monument was dedicated to the U.S. Service Members whose remains have not been identified.

“To be a veteran is to have endured and survived challenges most Americans will never know,” said Biden.

This year’s Veterans Day commemoration comes just two months after Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. It was a chaotic ending to America’s longest war, which killed 2,461 American service members over the nearly 20-year conflict. It is the first Veterans day in 20 years that the United States has not been in a war.

His remarks come one day after his trip to Maryland, where he talked about how people are unsettled about the economy. This as the country faces the steepest inflation rate in 30 years.

The consumer price index that measures what American’s pay, hit its highest level since 1990. This means Americans are paying more for things like milk, eggs and beef.

Consumers can also expect to pay more for gas, as energy prices are up 30 percent in the last year alone.

President Biden says the pandemic has shaken the economy, adding his infrastructure bill, which he plans to sign on Monday, is a first step toward recovery.