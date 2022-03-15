75º
Starbucks to phase out disposable cups

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Starbucks plans to phase out its iconic coffee cups.

While the coffee cups are recyclable, they don’t always end up in the recycle bin. To help manage the problem, the coffee chain plans to have customers use their own mug or borrow a ceramic or reusable to-go mug by 2025.

Right now, locations in London and Japan are testing a service to entice customers to return reusable cups. The “borrow-a-cup” service requires the buyer to provide a $1 deposit to “borrow” a cup. It is returned when they give back the cup. Starbucks says the cups would be professionally cleaned then reused.

“Cup Washing Stations” are also being tested in cafes in the United States.

Additional discounts are also on the table. Starbucks has already offered a 10-cent discount for beverages served in a personal cup since the 1980s.

Veronica Crespo

