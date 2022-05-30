Caught on camera: Neighbor saves boy with autism from drowning in pool

A dramatic pool rescue was captured on camera in Kansas, and the child’s family is now thanking their neighbors for saving the day.

LAWRENCE, Ks. – A dramatic pool rescue was captured on camera in Kansas, and the child’s family is now thanking their neighbors for saving the day.

Surveillance video shows a 4-year-old boy who has autism and is non-verbal jumping into an apartment complex pool on May 18.

A 12-year-old neighbor witnessed it happening and ran to his father, Tom Westerhouse, for help.

Westerhouse pulled the boy, Xavier Rigney, out of the water and performed CPR on him until the boy began breathing again.

“Definitely when he started cough up water and everything, I think that was a good sign,” Westerhouse said.

The boy’s mother was inside caring for her 4-month-old baby when she noticed her son was missing.

According to authorities, Xavier somehow got through a locked fence before jumping in the pool.

Police say the young boy was underwater for over three minutes.