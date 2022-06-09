Low chili pepper supply causes sriracha shortage

The California based company that provides sriracha sauce to grocery stores around the country has warned that it may be harder to find their product on shelves because of a chili pepper shortage.

Huy Fong Foods sent a letter to consumers this spring, warning that weather conditions have affected to quality of chili peppers.

The company goes on to say the shortage is out of their control and are unable to produce their chili garlic, sambal oelek, and sriracha hot chili sauce.

Huy Fong Foods has said it expects to be able to begin fulfill purchase orders for their popular hot sauce products after Labor Day.

For more about information about the hot sauce products, click on this link.