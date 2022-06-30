Gamers searching attics for old Atari consoles as iconic game maker turns 50

This week, millions of gamers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the OG.

Atari is celebrating is 50th anniversary this week.

The iconic video game maker was incorporated way back in June of 1972, and it set a standard of excellence that was followed by Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox.

Millions of kids then begged their parents to buy them the console and games like Pac-Man, Pitfall, Space Invaders and Defender.

In an interview released by the game maker, founder Nolan Bushnell said, “We had no money, no factories, no market presence, the only thing we had was creativity. I think we stood for innovation.”

Now, for the first time in decades, gamers across the country are pulling their old consoles out of the attic and trying to top their high scores.

If you are feeling nostalgic and sadly tossed your old Atari, used consoles and games are going for big bucks on sites like eBay and Facebook marketplace.