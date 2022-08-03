Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is back for good, beginning Thursday!

The chain announced its return after being removed from menus in November 2020 as the pandemic forced the company to scale back its menu items.

The popular item was back on menus nationwide in May, but the chain ran out of ingredients to make it just two weeks after it relaunched.

The Mexican pizza was first introduced in 1985 as the “Pizzazz Pizza.” It consists of a tortilla shell stuffed with sauce, beans and ground beef. It’s topped with more sauce, diced tomatoes and melted shredded cheese.