WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland releases statement at DOJ

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is holding a press conference Thursday, although the Department of Justice did not confirm details about what he would speak about.

It’s likely, however, that Garland will address FBI agents searching the Palm Beach residence of former President Donald Trump on Monday.

Sources tell Local 10 News the search warrant was authorized by the courts and was in relation to some 15 boxes of documents Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, some of which are believed to contain classified information.

The former president said in a statement, in part:

“My beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System…an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024…They even broke into my safe!”

Palm Beach police officers were seen Monday night surrounding the Trump property as crowds outside grew larger.

“He separated all of us,” Trump opposer Devin Dretzka told Local 10 News outside the property. “He deserves this, he’s a criminal. He has done nothing but negativity for our country and we came here to celebrate.”

“I love this guy,” Trump supporter Steven Moise said. “He’s done so much for this country, more than any president in the United States. Yes of course it is (emotional) -- look at what they’re putting his family through, look at what they’re putting him through.”