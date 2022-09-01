Unsolicited nude photo AirDrop nearly delays flight

A Southwest Flight was almost delayed last week after reports of someone using Apple's air-drop to send a nude image to passengers

An unsolicited nude photo nearly delayed a Southwest Airlines flight last week in Houston.

A passenger on a flight traveling from Houston to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico said someone was using Apple’s Airdrop service to send the image of a naked man to other passengers.

The pilot was not amused.

“So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground. I’m going to have to pull back to the gate. Everybody’s going to have to get off. We’re going to have to get security involved and it’s… vacation is going to be ruined. So you folks, whatever that Airdrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get you to Cabo,” said the pilot.

The passenger said she did not receive any additional unsolicited photos and the flight continued to its destination.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said that their employees were made aware of the problem to assure the support the comfort of guests aboard the plane.

The video of the pilot making his announcement received more than 2.7 million views on TikTok.