Video: Girl on scooter nearly hit by speeding car

Dash camera video captures a close call, when a girl was crossing the street and was almost hit by a car

SAN MATEO, Ca. – It was a close call for a family crossing the street in California, after a speeding driver nearly hit a little girl on her scooter.

A dash camera captured the moments when you can see the child attempting to cross the street on her scooter with her father and sister in a San Matteo neighborhood.

A vehicle stopped at the intersection obstructed their view of another driver in a dark SUV speeding past, knocking the girl off of her scooter.

The scooter took the brunt of the hit and the girl’s father said she was shaken up but OK.