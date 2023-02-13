VIDEO: Dog survives after jumping out of moving car on busy highway

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. – Incredible video was captured during the moments a dog jumped out of a car and onto a busy highway.

Sophie is a rescue dog who has been living with a family for about six months. Last month, she did something crazy on the 101 Freeway in California.

“I’ll be honest, I think someone farted in the car. I don’t know if it was the dog or someone, but we rolled down the window. She was just poking her head out the widow smelling like every other dog,” said Ryan Cramer, Sophie’s owner.

Cramer said Sophie was in the front seat of his Tesla and within a matter of seconds, she fired out of the car.

The entire accident was captured on Cramer’s Tesla camera.

The video shows the puppy leaping out of the window, straight onto traffic and narrowly missing a semi-truck.

“I see her on the side. Fortunately, a gentleman behind had stopped also and put on his blinkers and kind of slowed down traffic and then was helping Sophie by the time I got over there,” said Cramer.

Sophie did suffer a fractured hip, but other than that got a clean bill of health.

Eight weeks later, she is thriving. Cramer said initially his family was fostering her to help with overcrowding in the shelters, but after her wild adventure he decided she was already home and granted his daughter’s wish of having a dog.