Bud light loses spot as top selling beer in U.S.

Bud light is no longer the top-selling beer in the United States.

Modelo Especial took over the spot in May.

According to an analysis of Nielsen data by consulting firm Bump Williams, Modelo represented more than eight percent of retail store beer sales in the four weeks ending June 3rd. While Bud Light was just above seven percent during that same time period.

The drop in sales seems to coincide with Bud Light teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev says a single can with Mulvaney’s face was not for sale to the general public and not part of a broad campaign.

However, misinformation surrounded the sponsored post, and caused some people to swear off the brand.