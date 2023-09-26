84º

Costco now offers $29 online medical visits

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Costco Wholesale Club now offers same day online medical visits for its members in all 50 states for $29.

The services, available to members, are provided by Sesame.

Services include health check-ups for $79 which include a consultation and standard health panel, $29 virtual primary care visits and $79 virtual therapy sessions.

The wholesaler recently offered membership deals online earlier this month.

According to the wholesaler’s website, in order to receive the $30 digital shop card, new members must provide a valid email address and set up auto renewal of their membership when they sign up.

For more information about discounted online medical visits, click on this link.

