Costco now offers $29 online medical visits

Costco Wholesale Club now offers same day online medical visits for its members in all 50 states for $29.
The services, available to members, are provided by Sesame.
Services include health check-ups for $79 which include a consultation and standard health panel, $29 virtual primary care visits and $79 virtual therapy sessions.
The wholesaler recently offered membership deals online earlier this month.
According to the wholesaler’s website, in order to receive the $30 digital shop card, new members must provide a valid email address and set up auto renewal of their membership when they sign up.
