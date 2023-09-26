Costco now offers $29 online medical visits

(Ted S. Warren, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Costco Wholesale Club now offers same day online medical visits for its members in all 50 states for $29.

The services, available to members, are provided by Sesame.

Services include health check-ups for $79 which include a consultation and standard health panel, $29 virtual primary care visits and $79 virtual therapy sessions.

The wholesaler recently offered membership deals online earlier this month.

According to the wholesaler’s website, in order to receive the $30 digital shop card, new members must provide a valid email address and set up auto renewal of their membership when they sign up.

