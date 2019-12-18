Half of Florida voters oppose impeachment of Trump, new Mason-Dixon poll shows

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A new Mason-Dixon poll shows that half of Florida voters oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The poll, released Wednesday morning ahead of a scheduled impeachment vote by the House, shows that 50% of the state's voters disapprove of Trump's performance as president, but only 46% support impeachment.

Likewise, only 47% approve of Trump's job performance, but 50% oppose his impeachment and efforts to remove him from office.

The partisan divide is extreme, with 91% of Democrats disapproving of Trump and supporting impeachment. On the Republican side, 91% approve of Trump and 93% oppose impeachment.

A regional breakdown shows Trump is least favorable in South Florida, where only 32% approve of his performance and 56% support impeachment.

North Florida voters most favor Trump, with 57% approving of his performance and only 37% supporting impeachment.

Independent voters were most conflicted, with 51% disapproving of the president’s performance while 53% are opposed to his impeachment.