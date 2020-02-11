New Hampshire primary polls to start closing at 7 p.m.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Voters are participating in the New Hampshire’s Democratic and Republican presidential primary on Tuesday afternoon before polls started closing at 7 p.m.

While most Republican voters like Joyce Hutchins were casting the ballots for President Donald Trump, there was a lot of indecision among Democrats and independents.

“The country has been so divided that anything too far right or too far left is just not going to work,” Democrat Brenda Baron, of Nashua, said.

Natalie Laflamme said she is registered as an independent, so she has more choices than most. Voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the Democratic primary.

“When one party is misbehaving, I put my allegiance to another party and that goes both ways,” Laflamme said.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been trying to take moderate Democrats’ votes away from Joe Biden, who predicted he was going to “take a hit” in New Hampshire too.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been trying to take leftists Democrats’ votes away from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was at Sanders’ rally at the University of New Hampshire.

Cheryl Austin said she is among the women who decided to vote for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar because she likes her ideas and personality.

Klobuchar got one delegate out of the Iowa primary. And to have a chance at the nomination, she needs to close strongly in New Hampshire, and in Nevada or South Carolina -- or both.

Outside of a voting precinct in Machester, David Jones said he was considering one of three candidates.

“I am still trying to figure it out,” Jones said.

