Small business? How can you get a PPP loan?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and said most of the funding in the bill would flow to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Known as PPP, the program is meant to loan money to small businesses to keep workers on their payroll.

“Great for small businesses, great for the workers,” Trump said.

Small Business? Here’s How To Get Moving To Get Money

The most recent application form is posted on the Treasury Department’s Cares Act resource page. Once you gather the information described in the form, you should contact an SBA-approved lender.

Find one by putting in your zip code into the online tool on the SBA’s website.

