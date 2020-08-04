Colombia orders arrest of former president Alvaro Uribe

BOGOTA – Colombia’s Supreme Court ordered the arrest of former President Alvaro Uribe as part of an investigation into witness tampering in a case linking him to right-wing paramilitary groups.

Many Colombians and Colombian Americans in South Florida are Uribe loyalists. The former president’s iron-fisted approach to the leftists’ guerrillas had the support of the U.S. and was controversial.

“The privation of my liberty causes me profound sadness for my wife, for my family, and for Colombians who still believe that I have done something good for the country,” Uribe, 68, wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

A former paramilitary fighter claims Uribe co-founded a branch of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, or AUC, a right-wing umbrella paramilitary organization active from 1997 to 2006.

“There are no people in Colombia who are above the law, regardless of how important they may be,” said Colombian Sen. Iván Cepeda, who started investigating Uribe’s alleged ties with paramilitary groups back in 2014.

Another former paramilitary fighter claimed Uribe’s fixer Diego Cadena paid him to change his testimony. Uribe and Cadena have fervently denied the allegations. Late last year, Cadena told a W Radio journalist that he had decided to move to Miami.

Many of Uribe’s loyalists in South Florida have been frustrated with the aftermath of the historic 2016 peace accord negotiated in Havana, Cuba.

This is a developing story.

